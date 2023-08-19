Hurricane Hilary prompts cancellations, rescheduled events in LA

As Southern California prepares for Hurricane Hilary which has threatened to deliver rain, flash flooding and strong winds to the Los Angeles area, several events have also been canceled or postponed.

Take a look at some of this weekend's events that have been affected:

CicLAvia

CicLAvia—Koreatown meets Hollywood has been canceled for Sunday. "While CicLAvia has always gone on rain or shine, the weather is just too unpredictable. For the safety of everyone coming from near and far, this event has been canceled," they said in a social media post. "We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you at the next two CicLAvia events"

The next two events for CicLAmini will be held in North Hollywood on September 17, and CicLAvia—Heart of LA will be held on October 15.

We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you at the next two CicLAvia events: CicLAmini—North Hollywood on September 17, and CicLAvia—Heart of LA on October 15. https://t.co/1XcY6xHTtL — CicLAvia (@CicLAvia) August 19, 2023

LAFC Match

The LAFC has also postponed their game that was set for this Sunday at the BMO Stadium.

The match was rescheduled for Wednesday Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. "Tickets purchased for Sunday's match will be honored for the rescheduled match," the LA Galaxy said in a social media post.

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake

The LA Galaxy also announced that their match vs. Real Salt Lake has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 14th at 7:30PM "due to inclement weather and forecasted storms in the Los Angeles area due to Hurricane Hilary."

Those who purchased tickets for Sundays match will be able to have them honored for the rescheduled date on Oct. 14.

Our @MLS regular season match vs. Real Salt Lake has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 14th at 7:30PM due to inclement weather and forecasted storms in the Los Angeles area due to Hurricane Hilary.



Tickets originally purchased for Sunday’s match will be honored for the… pic.twitter.com/XI7LPXJRSk — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 19, 2023

Grand Park Sunday Sessions

The Gloria Molina Grand Park event for this Sunday has also been affected and will instead be held virtually.

"LA your safety is our first priority. While we'll miss seeing you all. Our commitment to fostering connection & positivity remains stronger than ever," they said in a social media post.