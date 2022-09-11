Hurricane Kay Causes Road Closures in Death Valley

Heavy rainfall and winds caused by Hurricane Kay left severe damage in the Death Valley National Park Saturday causing road closures.

The rain caused flooding which made road conditions dangerous for cars to drive in.

Abby Wines/NPS

Rain water was also causing temporary waterfalls on the side of mountains and hills which increased the amount of water in some areas, according to park authorities.

California highway 190 is closed from the 136 junction to Stovepipe Wells Village. Badwater Road is fully closed and many other park roads are still closed from flooding that occurred five weeks ago.

Multiple vehicles were blocked by flooding and we not able to be cleared by crews until Sunday morning.

CA-190 has at least once section of missing pavement across both lanes on the west side of Towne Pass.

For the status of CA-190, check quickmap.dot.ca.gov. For overall information on all roads in Death Valley National Park, go to nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.