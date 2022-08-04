Security Guard Injured in Shootout With Armed Robbers at Hustler Casino

An armored van security guard was injured in a shootout with armed robbers Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Hustler Casino in Gardena.

The guard was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive, according to police.

The exchange of gunfire stemmed from an armed robbery involving an armored vehicle that had just arrived at the casino in Los Angeles' South Bay. Police said two guards who got out of the armored van were fired upon by at least two armed robbers in the parking lot.

"As soon as they got out of the car, they were met with gunfire," said Officer Christopher Cuff

One of the guards suffered a gunshot wound. The other suffered cuts and scrapes -- injuries not related to gunshots -- during the shootout, police said.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

A witness said he saw a group of people, at least one of whom was armed with a gun, get out of a car and walk toward the casino and armored vehicle. The robbers left with an undetermined amount of money, police said.

Another witness at a nearby daycare center said she saw people run for cover.

"We saw people running in every different direction," the witness said.

No arrests were reported. Officers searched a nearby Moose Lodge, but did not find anyone sought in connection with the shooting.