Protesters calling for the resignation of three Los Angeles City Council members gathered at City Hall Tuesday, for the first council meeting since a recorded conversation between politicians that included racist slurs was made public.

Activists shouted, booed and chanted inside and outside City Hall, forcing the start of the meeting to be delayed.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m., came on the same morning that Councilmember Nury Martinez took a leave of absence. Martinez, who can be heard in leaked recordings using racist slurs in reference to colleague Mike Bonin's 2-year-old Black adopted son, resigned Monday as council president.

The crowd gathered inside the council chambers was silenced by a tearful Bonin, who asked to speak.

"I am still trying to wrap my head around this," Bonin said. "My husband and I are both raw and angry and heartbroken and sick for our family and for Los Angeles. As an Angeleno, I am reeling from the revelations of what these people said. Trusted servants who voice hate. These people stabbed us, and shot us and cut the spirit of Los Angles. It gave a beatdown to the heart and soul of the city."

The fallout stems from the public release over the weekend of a recorded October 2021 conversation involving Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, a top LA County labor official. The conversation abour redistricting included several racist comments.

Among other comments in the conversation, Martinez belittled Bonin, who is white and has a Black son, and criticized the child for his behavior at a Martin Luther King Day parade, saying Bonin's son was misbehaving on a float, which might have tipped over if she and the other women on the float didn't step in to "parent this kid."

"They're raising him like a little white kid,'' Martinez said. "I was like, 'this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I'll bring him back.'"

Karen Bass has removed Nury Martinez's endorsement from her campaign website. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Martinez also called the child "ese changuito,'' Spanish for "that little monkey."

De León also criticized Bonin. "Mike Bonin won't f---ing ever say peep about Latinos. He'll never say a f---ing word about us."

De León also compared Bonin's handling of his son at the MLK Parade to "when Nury brings her little yard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag."

"Su negrito, like on the side,'' Martinez added, using a Spanish term for a Black person that's considered demeaning by many.

It was not immediately clear who recorded audio of the conversation, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times, about council redistricting that involved three members of the council and a county labor official. The audio, which appeared on Reddit, but was later removed from the site, also includes discussion of efforts to replace Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who's been indicted on federal corruption charges.

Herrera resigned from his position as the head of the LA County Federation of Labor on Monday. The organization confirmed his resignation in a statement Tuesday morning, and called for de León, Cedillo and Martinez to "follow President Herrera’s example by immediately resigning as well."

In a statement Sunday, Bonin called on the council to immediately remove Martinez from the council president's seat and demanded she resign from the council

“We are appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attacked out son with horrific racist slurs, and talked about her desire to physically harm him,” Bonin said in a statement. “It’s vile, abhorrent, and utterly disgraceful. The City Council needs to remove her as Council President immediately, and she needs to resign from office. Any parent reading her comments will know she is unfit for public office.”