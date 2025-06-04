San Bernardino County

‘I am your assassin.' Yucca Valley man accused of making online threats to President Trump

The U.S. Department of Justice said the defendant made several posts after the 2024 presidential election expressing his desire to harm or have others harm President Donald Trump.

By Karla Rendon

Judge-gavel-generic
Getty Images

A San Bernardino County man accused of making threats to kill President Donald Trump has been arrested, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal officials allege that 73-year-old Thomas Eugene Streavel of Yucca Valley made various assassination threats toward Trump after last year’s election. The man faces three counts of threatening to assassinate the president.

Streavel made several threatening Facebook posts before the 2024 presidential election expressing his desire to harm or have others harm Trump, federal officials said. The day after the election, the suspect allegedly published a post that read, “[T]rump is a dead man walking for the time being until a patriot like myself blows his [expletive] brains out in the very near future.”

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Streavel made several similar posts on Facebook on three other dates in November, including one that read, “My life’s mission is killing the worthless LOSER [expletive] and my mission starts tonight so watch yourself trump [sic], you are a dead [expletive] and I am your assassin.”

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the Department of Justice “takes these threats with the utmost seriousness and will prosecute this crime to the fullest extent of the law.”

“This defendant is charged with threatening the life of our President – a man who has already survived two deranged attempts on his life,” Bondi said in a statement.

Streavel was arrested on Monday and was arraigned Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and faces a July 28 trial date. The defendant has been released on $10,000 bond.

If convicted, the man faces a sentence of up to five years in prison for each count.

