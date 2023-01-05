‘I Forgive You.' Arrest After Foster Mom Killed in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run in South LA

The LAPD announced an arrest Thursday in the case of a beloved foster mom and philanthropist killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles.

The number of family and friends that surrounded LAPD's South Traffic Division demonstrated how loved 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend was.

Police said they hope the arrest of a suspect will help in the healing process.

Her family thanked the LAPD for the arrest of a man police identified as 55-year-old Carlos Mayor.

Police allege Mayor was driving the car that fatally hit Newman-Townsend on Christmas Eve while going back to her car after dropping off gifts at a South LA shelter.

A woman was fatally struck today in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene.

The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and 88th Street in the Broadway-Manchester area.

A witness told NBCLA Newman-Townsend was getting items out of the back of a car when a car traveling at about 40 mph struck the open door and the victim. The driver went through a red light after the crash and sped away from the scene, the witness said.

At times, the emotion was too much. Family and friends say that’s how much Newman-Townsend was loved.

Auntie Trina— her nickname written at her memorial— was a foster mother, philanthropist, and evangelist who was praised for her deep faith and endless generosity.

"She had a heart. That lady, she loved unconditionally," her daughter Callie Harvey said, to a crowd's applause.

Her daughter said it was very painful that the suspect didn’t turn himself in despite the family’s pleas. And yet even in their grief, Newman-Townsend’s husband said there was room for forgiveness.

"Carlos, I forgive you. You panicked. Things happen," said Curtis Townsend Sr.

Police say they made the arrest with a lot of community help. Perhaps, they said, it was because it happened on Christmas Eve, with emotions high for a woman so cherished.

Police say Mayor was booked for vehicular manslaughter. They say he was simply driving too fast and cautioned all of us to drive more carefully to avoid more tragedies.