The family of a Huntington Beach man who was killed by a teenager last week grappled with shock and disbelief Tuesday.

Jose Nares, who would have turned 30 years old Tuesday, died last Friday after a physical altercation with the boy, who was armed with a flare gun, according to police.

Nares’ brother recalled coming home with his brother Friday evening and hearing popping noises.

“It sounded like fireworks,” David Nares, the victim’s brother, said, adding he hurried outside as soon as he heard the sound.

Just a few steps from their home near the corner of Florida Street and Utica Avenue, David saw his brother struggling with the young man, then quickly ran off.

“I had to check certain areas, and I called the paramedics,” David Nares said.

Police said Jose later died at the hospital Friday night as investigators had the entire neighborhood taped off.

Investigators soon arrested a teenager, between 14 and 18 years old, on suspicion of murder and recovered a flare gun.

“It’s very shocking because we never thought something like this was going to happen to him because he was just a very, very nice guy,” Christina Aguilara, Jose Nares’ cousin, said.

Jose’s family marked his birthday at the spot where he was killed.

“I just feel pain,” the brother described. “In the end, I know my brother is resting in a better place now.”

The teenager was booked into juvenile hall on one count of murder, according to police.