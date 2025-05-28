Immigration

ICE agents conducting operation at immigration courts in downtown Los Angeles

The Department of Homeland Security suggested that the operation may be part of an effort to “reverse Biden’s catch-and-release policy.”

By Helen Jeong

An apparent investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was underway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning with several official agency vehicles surrounding the federal building. 

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed law enforcement activity was indeed taking place at immigration courts at 300 N. Los Angeles St.,although it  did not reveal the details about the operation, citing “a safety issue for the public and its personnel.

The building on Los Angeles Street house field offices for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security also suggested that the operation may be part of an effort to “reverse Biden’s catch-and-release policy.”

“ICE is now following the law and placing these illegal aliens in expedited removal, as they always should have been,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement, accusing the Biden administration of ignoring to expeditiously deport those who illegally entered the country.

“If they have a valid credible fear claim, they will continue in immigration proceedings, but if no valid claim is found, aliens will be subject to a swift deportation,” the statement said.

