ICE impersonators target LAUSD community, sparking fear and protests

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is reporting at least three incidents within a week where individuals impersonating Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have allegedly targeted members of the community. Two of the cases were reported by parents and students, while the third was reported by a school bus driver.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Cavallo described the situation as “menacing” and a clear attempt to instill fear.

“It seemed it was to create intimidation [and] disrupt an educational environment or create a situation where individuals would be afraid to go to school,” Cavallo said.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Cavallo took to social media to alert the public. In a post, he stated, “We are aware of reports that individuals alleging to be law enforcement or ICE agents have approached some in our community.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

While none of the incidents reportedly took place on school property, they have directly impacted parents, students, and school employees, according to the superintendent.

In one instance, a bus driver was flagged down by an individual claiming to be an ICE agent who flashed a badge. Following district protocol, the driver immediately shut the door and drove away.

“We do not believe that individual was an ICE agent. Usually, these operations are not conducted by a single individual,” Cavallo explained.

NBC reached out to ICE for comment but has yet to receive a response. However, the agency previously stated: “ICE’s enforcement resources are based on intelligence-driven leads, and ICE officers do not target noncitizens indiscriminately.”

Cavallo noted that similar incidents involving ICE impersonators have been reported across the country. In South Carolina, a man was arrested for impersonating an ICE officer and confronting a Latino man in a pickup truck. Another arrest was made at Temple University for a similar offense.

Local parents have expressed deep concern over the incidents, warning their children to remain vigilant.

Claudia Ramos, a mother of an LAUSD student, said she has instructed her kids to be extra cautious. “There are a lot of people out there with bad intentions,” she said.

Meanwhile, some students and parents are refusing to be intimidated. Benjamin Gutierrez, a father of an LAUSD student, said he hopes people continue to stand up against these threats and that people are not afraid to express themselves during the ongoing student demonstrations against ICE policies in front of city hall.

“They are not going to intimidate anyone out here,” said Gutierrez.

According to Cavallo, the protests appear to be affecting school attendance. “This Monday, our attendance came in about 20% lower than a regular Monday,” he said.

While he supports students exercising their right to free speech, he encouraged them to protest on school grounds, where they may be safer.

Acknowledging that many students come from undocumented households or are undocumented themselves, Cavallo assured the community that schools are offering support to help students navigate this crisis.