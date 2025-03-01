Residents alleged excessive force, unwarranted entries during ICE operations in LA County

Several U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations took place across Los Angeles on Friday, sparking outcry after allegations emerged that agents used excessive force to break down doors and windows in at least two separate incidents.

Marking the first time such tactics have been employed following an ICE operation, with some families alleging that Los Angeles Police Department officers were also present, further complicating the situation.

In one of the cases, agents were filmed smashing windows while Alex Gonzalez live-streamed from inside his home.

Gonzalez's family asserts that he stayed in place after agents mistakenly called out the name of someone else.

Ricardo Gomez, Gonzalez's cousin, explained that agents were looking for a different individual—potentially the former tenant—and never clarified who they were after. Despite this, the agents allegedly proceeded to forcibly open the door, even though they never showed a warrant, as claimed by the family.

Alex Gonzalez, who according to his family is living in the U.S. without documentation but has no criminal history, was arrested and taken into ICE custody. This occurred just blocks away from a similar operation on Connecticut Street in the Westlake district, where agents also broke down doors and windows while searching for an 18-year-old Guatemalan immigrant who had recently moved out.

In both cases, the renters said that ICE agents claimed to have a warrant, but never provided any documentation to that effect.

“Even if you have a warrant you have to be let in, you can’t just have a warrant and break in,” emphasized Alma Rosa Nieto, an immigration attorney.

What raised additional concern for the families involved was the presence of LAPD officers at both scenes. Despite a long-standing policy vowing not to participate in federal immigration enforcement, LAPD officers were allegedly providing traffic control during the operations.

“The police is helping ICE instead of helping us,” said Gomez, who witnessed the events firsthand and expressed his fear and frustration.

"This morning LAPD was in Newton Division assisting with traffic control as Homeland Security was attempting to arrest a suspect wanted for human trafficking," responded LAPD Chief, Jim McDonnell, in a statement. "I want to be absolutely clear: the LAPD does not participate in civil immigration enforcement. This has been the department’s policy since 1979, and it remains unchanged today.”

ICE, for its part, responded by stating they could not comment on specific incidents or address rumors related to their operations.