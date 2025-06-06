ICE raids prompts protest in front of downtown LA federal building

After several immigration raids were carried out in downtown Los Angeles and LA’s Westlake District Friday, community organizations gathered for protests.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, also known as CHIRLA, conducted a rally on Los Angeles Street, saying it’s “fighting back” after workers were arrested outside local businesses.

“If our constitutional rights are violated, if our due process is violated, then anybody’s rights can be violated,” said Angelica Salas, president of CHRLA. “If you think you are protected because you’re not a immigration, I'm here to tell you what's happening in our country is unprecedented.”

Salsa said it’s utilizing its network of immigration lawyers, faith leaders and educators to help immigration who may be detained or face possible detention.

Union del Barrio and the Community Self-Defense Coalition were also expected to hold a protest Friday evening in downtown LA against raids and deportation that are “terrorizing people.”