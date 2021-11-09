Ice Skating at Dodger Stadium? Celebrate the Holidays in a Dodgers Winter Wonderland

We all know that the baseball season runs from spring to fall with winter landing in the offseason. Year after year Dodgers fans anguish for three long months waiting for spring training to begin. Now, thanks to the Dodgers new Holiday Festival, that wait doesn't have to be that arduous.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday that they will transform Dodger Stadium into a Winter Wonderland for the holiday season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ever wanted to ice skate on the outfield? How about get your picture taken with Santa wearing a Dodgers hat? Or how about check out the newly renovated centerfield plaza with a Christmas theme?

Fill your hearts with Holiday cheer and immerse yourself in the new Dodgers Holiday Festival from November 26 through December 31, 2021.

The immersive Dodgers-themed holiday experience will feature surprises, interactive entertainment, and plenty of Instagram worthy photo opportunities. Enjoy the larger-than-life holiday scenes throughout the stadium, and the state-of-the-art light installation. We promise it will provide holiday fun for the whole family.

The Holiday Festival will be held nightly at Dodger Stadium from 5:00PM to 10:00PM PT on weekdays and from 3:00PM to 10:00PM PT on weekends. Tickets start at $16.00 and must be purchased online in advance to enter the festival.

Additionally, specially-ticketed activities include Ice Skating and Photos with tickets for those activities are extremely limited and also must be purchased online in advance. Tickets can be purchased at 10:00AM beginning on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 here: www.dodgers.com/holidayfestival.

For the first time ever, the Dodgers Holiday Festival will include an illuminated, open-air ice skating experience constructed across the outfield. The ice skating rink will conduct 30-minute sessions throughout the operating hours of each event date.

Head over to the Dodgers bullpen where Santa Claus has landed in his sleigh to take pictures with fans. Reservations for photos are available in one-hour time slots where a professional photographer will be on hand. Guests will be able to access their pictures digitally with an option to purchase printed photos.

Other amenities include a full service bar, holiday-themed food, and of course Shake Shack! The Dodgers Holiday festival is for anyone and everyone, regardless of age. Here are other experiences available as well:

Take pictures for this year's family holiday card by choosing from a multitude of backdrops, including giant wrapped presents, snowmen, Santa’s sleigh, and a 40-foot Christmas tree.

Meet and interact with Santa’s elves.

· Stroll through a winter wonderland of light displays and interactive installations, including light tunnels and the Northern Lights immersive experience.

Enjoy holiday music throughout the event and nightly live musical performances.

· Create and take home a holiday keepsake.

Jump into the holiday season in one of the bounce houses.

Check off holiday gift shopping at the Dodgers’ merchandise outlets in the Centerfield Plaza.

Come hungry and thirsty, as the Dodgers Holiday Festival will have a wide selection of seasonally-inspired foods, including grilled entrees, desserts, cocktails, craft beers, wines, and hot chocolate.

Fans can also purchase holiday gifts like t-shirts, bobbleheads, autographed memorabilia, and more in the Centerfield Plaza where the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) will be operating their Homebase.

LADF will aslo be collecting new or used baseball and softball gloves for use in their sports-based youth development program. When purchasing tickets, guests will have an option to donate to support LADF.

All guests of the Dodgers Holiday Festival will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the start time of the event.





