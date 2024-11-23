Crime and Courts

Idaho teen is arrested in connection with a dead infant found in a baby box at a hospital

Idaho law only allows for the surrender of an infant who is unharmed

By The Associated Press

The newborn was removed from the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Grove Creek Medical Center in Blackfoot “within a minute,” but was dead long before, officials say.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes

An Idaho teenager has been arrested in connection with the body of an infant found last month at a hospital in a box meant for people to anonymously give up a newborn, police said Friday.

The Blackfoot Police Department said in a social media post that an 18-year-old from Twin Falls, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) southeast of Boise, had been arrested there and booked into the Bingham County Jail.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

She was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for failing to report a death to law enforcement officials and the coroner, police said.

Police in Blackfoot responded to a report Oct. 13 of a deceased baby left at Grove Creek Medical Center. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey has said hospital staff responded immediately to an alarm indicating a baby was in the box and realized that the infant had died before being placed inside.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Idaho law only allows for the surrender of an infant who is unharmed.

“The Safe Haven Baby Box is intended to safely and anonymously allow custodial parents to surrender a newborn under 30 days old without legal repercussions, provided the child is unharmed," police said in the social media post. "Unfortunately, the placement of a harmed or deceased infant is not protected under this system or Idaho law."

The baby had been wrapped in a blanket, and the placenta was still attached, Kelsey said previously.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Ventura County 31 mins ago

Educator accused of molesting multiple students arrested in Ventura County

Downey 34 mins ago

Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall nearing closure after declared unsuitable for youth

Police said they weren't releasing further information in part because more charges could be filed.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsIdaho
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us