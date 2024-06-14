Illegal fireworks bust in Buena Park ahead of Fourth of July

Hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks were seized by undercover officers, the Buena Park Police Department said Friday.

After the investigators arranged to meet with the seller, they were able to arrest the suspect and confiscate approximately 400 pounds of illegal fireworks from the seller’s home.

The seized fireworks were turned over to the bomb squad of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, police said in a social media post.

As the Fourth of July approaches, Buena Park police said its officers are conducting more undercover operations to track down illegal fireworks and those who try to sell them.

While “safe and sane” fireworks are legal only in several Orange County cities, including Buena Park, authorities urge people to buy fireworks that are approved by the state Fire Marshal.

In Los Angeles County, illegal fireworks were blamed for causing brush fires and injuries following last year’s Fourth of July.

Some of the explosive illegal fireworks include sky rockets, bottle rockets and firecrackers, according to Cal Fire.

