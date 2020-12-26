Illegal Street Racing Event in Carson on Christmas Day Leaves 1 Dead and Several Injured

A man at an illegal street racing event in Carson died on Christmas Day, after a car lost control and veered into spectators.

The crash took place about 1:30 p.m. Saturday near East 230th and Banning Streets, Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Eric Ortiz said.

A black Cadillac sedan racing a blue car was seen crashing into each other near a crowd of people in footage of the collision posted to social media. A man is seen leaning over an apparently injured man wearing black pants in another video recorded near the crash site, Ortiz said.

Several people were hurt, and a man who was struck by a vehicle died at the scene, Ortiz said.

His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The current conditions of the injured were unknown.

No arrests were made so far in connection with the fatal crash. A suspect description was not available from the LASD.

Brian Almas of the Surf City Classics car club told the Orange County Register the event that took place Friday is held every year on Christmas Day.

He said some friends who attended the event left early because they thought things were getting too wild.