‘I'm going to give birth in my dad's car': Grandma helps deliver daughter's baby at major Commerce intersection

A grandmother saved the day when she delivered her newborn granddaughter as her daughter gave birth in the family car at a major intersection in Commerce.

Rosie and Miguel Rodriguez are the glowing, new parents of a healthy baby girl named Ezlyn Sol, who just couldn’t wait to make it to the hospital to make her memorable entrance into the world. She was born early Saturday as the Rodriguez couple, along with Rosie’s parents, were on the way to the hospital after Rosie went into labor.

What was supposed to be a 20-minute car ride from the couple’s Norwalk home to a Downey hospital turned into the memory of a lifetime when Rosie felt the urge to give birth right then and there.

“I took my seat belt off and I laid down on my back and I took my clothes off,” new mom Rosie told NBC4. “I’m like, ‘You got to call 911 because she’s going to come out. I cannot make it to the hospital.’”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Rosie's father, who was driving, got off the 5 Freeway and pulled over near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Telegraph Road.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m naked! I’m going to give birth in my dad’s car,’” Rosie said.

Sure enough after three pushes, Rosie gave birth to her new daughter. Rosie’s mother was in the backseat and was there to catch Ezlyn after she was born.

Paramedics arrived minutes after the birth and Miguel was able to cut the baby’s umbilical cord.

“It’s kind of like, a scary situation for me but, the baby is good so that’s all that matters,” Miguel said.

Rosie was transported to a Downey-area hospital and, along with her new baby, is said to be in good condition. Baby Ezlyn is the first baby girl on both sides of the family.