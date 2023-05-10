‘I'm Not a Bad Person': Program Offers a Second Chance to Young Man Released From Prison

Lucas Gudiño is a 33-year-old from Los Angeles who studies and works to help thousands of young people who have gone through a situation similar to the one he experienced when he was 16-years-old.

"I shot my victim and wounded him," Gudiño said. "When they caught me, they tried to give me 85 years or life for the crime I committed, for trying to rob him, and for using a weapon."

The crime cost him 15 years of his life in prison. Gudiño said that it was a very confusing time in his life, without a specific purpose for his future.

"I was focused on gangs, on drugs, I was angry with myself, with the world," Gudiño said. "I did things for the gang for the same reason that I thought that would earn me respect."

His brother was also part of a gang, who he tried to imitate since he wanted to be like him. But the time he spent in prison was an even more difficult time for him.

"All that time goes by, because one loses faith and it was so hard that I even thought it was better to die than continue suffering," Gudiño said.

Those feelings of loneliness, anger and depression were what led Gudiño to gradually change his behavior.

"I remember that I read a book by a woman who was in a group, 'Connect With,'" Gudiño said.

The author of the book told how some teenagers had murdered her husband.

"She said that she wanted the prisoners to stay inside because they were monsters," Gudiño said. "I've never liked that word."

It was a story and a word that marked Gudiño's life, to realize that he did not want to continue being the person he had become.

"When I went to prison, what helped me was to educate myself, to focus on reading and writing," Gudiño said.

That determination to want to be someone different when he got out of prison led him to discover, "Project Rebound," a program at the University of California, which helped him see the light in those dark days.

"I'm not a bad person," Gudiño said. "I have made mistakes but, at the same time, I try to improve myself, to be the person that I know I am."