Moorpark

Image of the Virgin of Guadalupe Visits Field Workers in Moorpark

"On this day we bring these images outside the churches to thank these farmers who are feeding us," says Father Ochoa.

By Sandra Bonilla

The images of the Virgin of Guadalupe and San Juan Diego arrived, accompanied by mariachi, to visit the field workers in Moorpark Thursday.

Father Juan Ochoa, from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, wanted to thank these agricultural workers for being essential and not stopping their work in the midst of the pandemic. The workers welcomed them with prayers and blessings.

"On this day we bring these images outside the churches to thank these farmers who are feeding us," says Father Ochoa.

The workers assure that neither the coronavirus nor the inclement weather or nature has been able to separate them from their commitment to put food on everyone's tables.

Maria Tinajero, who has worked in the fields for more than 10 years since she arrived from Mexico, considers this visit a privilege.

"This means a lot because we are here, and we cannot visit her in the chapel," says Tinajero.

It was a very emotional morning where all the people who work the fields thanked the Virgin of Guadalupe for her protection during this pandemic.

This article tagged under:

MoorparkFarmworkersLA Archdiocese
