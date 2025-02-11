From immigrant families, a couple's divided views on immigration reflect a nation's debate

Los Angeles is home to nearly a million undocumented immigrants, making the recent wave of ICE arrests a source of anxiety for many. The crackdown has not only put immigrant families on edge but has also deepened divisions among friends and loved ones.

For Kenya Henriquez and Erick Vega, a young couple from Long Beach, immigration isn’t just a political issue—it’s personal. Both in their twenties and from immigrant families, they find themselves on opposite sides of the debate.

Henriquez, a newly naturalized U.S. citizen, and Vega, an American by birth, both want to see a resolution to the country’s immigration challenges. However, they disagree on how that should happen.

“I think those that have gotten away with being here illegally for 15, 20 years should be at the back of the line,” Vega said firmly.

Henriquez, an immigrant from El Salvador who has experienced the legal process firsthand, had a different perspective.

“Give them a visa, at least a working visa,” she countered.

Henriquez and Vega have been together for two years, but their different upbringings shape the way they see the issue.

“My family has come in the right way. The legal way,” Vega said, emphasizing the importance of following immigration laws.

For Henriquez, the path to citizenship was anything but easy. “I just got my citizenship, but it’s hard,” she explained, recalling the many hurdles she and her family faced.

She also pointed to a darker reality—how vulnerable immigrants can be to fraud and misinformation. “We got scammed by an attorney,” Henriquez revealed. “It’s hard to trust people.”

While Vega says he understands why so many migrants are desperate to reach the U.S., he believes national security should be a priority.

“I know people have a narrative that we are coming over here to work and contribute to society, and no one is taking that away from them. Latinos are the backbone of the country,” he acknowledged. “But there are laws. To be an American is a privilege.”

The recent rise in ICE arrests under the Trump administration has intensified their differences.

“There are people honestly waiting to come in the right way,” Vega argued.

Henriquez sees it differently. “We all have different ways in life to handle things and keep each other accountable for it,” she said.

Despite their disagreements, the couple agrees on one thing—protesters have a right to be heard.

“It’s great that communities are coming together,” Henriquez said.

Vega, however, draws a line when demonstrations turn disruptive or violent, referencing a recent stabbing at a protest in downtown Los Angeles.

“There’s nothing wrong with standing up for what you believe in,” he said. “But when protests shut down freeways or lead to crimes, that brings a bad message to the whole movement. You are not doing anyone any favors.”

Henriquez agreed. “I think it’s very dangerous.”

Despite their differences, Henriquez and Vega are committed to discussing the issue openly and respectfully. They hope that those in power can find real solutions that address both border security and the struggles of immigrants seeking a better life.

For now, they remain a microcosm of the national debate—two people with differing perspectives, navigating the complexities of immigration with open minds and a shared hope for a better future.