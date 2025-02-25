Immigrant families in Los Angeles brace for potential ICE raids and family separation

In recent days, immigrant families in Los Angeles have been living in fear as rumors of larger-scale ICE actions spread throughout the area. Over the weekend, ICE agents were spotted staging operations in Alhambra, sparking concern among families in other parts of Los Angeles County. For many, the dread is not just the possibility of a knock on the door, but the devastating potential for family separation.

For mixed-status families—those with members who are undocumented alongside U.S. citizens—the threat is more immediate and personal. The concern isn't just about deportation, but about the separation of children from their parents.

"We have confirmed ICE agent sightings," community activists reported, as they live-streamed the presence of federal agents near Alhambra on Sunday. The activists called out, "La Migra is not welcomed here," as they witnessed the agents clear the area before moving on to search for unauthorized immigrants by knocking on the doors of known addresses.

For families like that of Flor and Libertad, this uncertainty and fear are all too real. Flor and her mother, Libertad, who are both naturalized citizens, worry every day about a possible visit from ICE.

Both women, originally from Mexico, have lived in the U.S. for decades. But their family, living in Boyle Heights since 1989, is divided by immigration status. While Flor and Libertad are citizens, three of Libertad’s other adult children are undocumented, one of whom is a DACA recipient.

"I cannot imagine the scenario where our family is separated," Flor said, her voice filled with concern.

Libertad, who is also deeply worried about her undocumented children, said, “I have a daughter who is single, and she doesn’t know what will happen with her children if she is deported.” For Libertad, the fear extends to her grandchildren, as she imagines the tragic consequences if her daughter is sent back to Mexico, leaving her young children behind.

"We all have different statuses in this country, and we’ve got to protect each other," Flor explained, emphasizing the need for solidarity in the face of such a difficult and uncertain situation. “It takes a lifetime,” she said.

The family has spent over 20 years trying to secure legal status for their undocumented relatives, but still, the fear of deportation looms over them. “It’s terrifying to think about that,” Flor added.

Despite the fear, they are doing their best to stay informed and prepared. "They know their rights, they are informed," Libertad said of her children. Flor and Libertad have even taken to the streets, joining thousands of others in protests calling for an end to the raids and a pathway to citizenship.

“I can be their voice for them,” Libertad said, asserting her commitment to standing up for her family and all those facing the threat of separation.

Flor also shared her hopes, saying, “It’s overdue,” referring to the desperate need for legislative reform. Though they acknowledge that it is a long shot under the current administration, they hold on to the hope that President Trump will recognize the contributions of immigrants.

“We are a benefit to this country, we helped build this country,” Flor passionately stated.

Libertad, who has seen nearly four decades of life in the U.S., added that she would tell the president, “Put your hand on your heart and think of the immigrants as human beings looking for a better life and contributing to a country where they’ve spent nearly 40 years putting down roots.”

“We have roots here,” Libertad said firmly.

“We are basically fighting to keep the families together, because we belong together,” Flor concluded, her words filled with the determination to protect their loved ones.

ICE has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding this weekend’s arrests, though they did announce at least one arrest of a Guatemalan immigrant with alleged gang ties and a history of assault with a deadly weapon.

As families like Flor and Libertad’s wait for answers, they continue to live with the constant fear of being torn apart, while also fighting for a future where families can remain intact, regardless of immigration status.