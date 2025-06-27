‘I was just scared.' US citizen detained by federal agents, accused of assault, is released

Andrea Velez, a U.S. citizen who was detained by federal agents earlier this week, spoke out Thursday after being released on bond.

Velez, 32, was detained during an immigration enforcement operation in downtown Los Angeles. The Department of Homeland Security said Velez "forcefully obstructed an ICE officer," and is charged with assaulting a federal officer.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After being released from the federal detention center in downtown, Velez says she was unaware of the efforts to get her out.

"Relieved that I'm outside and I want to say thank you to everybody that has been keeping up and I'm thankful for my family because I didn't know they were doing all of this, so thank you so much," said Velez, who had not been able to to her mom and sister.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Estrella Rosas documented the frantic moments as she saw her sister being thrown to the ground before being arrested and forced into an unmarked car by unidentified officers near 9th and Main Street.

Recounting the events on Tuesday, Velez says she is still processing it all.

"Everything happened so fast, so yeah, and they didn't identify themselves, so I was kind of scared," said Velez. "I was just scared. I didn't know what was gonna happen to me. I didn't know, like, where was I gonna end up. I had no idea, so I was kind of worried about that."

Velez says that after she was placed in the unmarked car, agents began to question her citizenship and attempted to speak to her in Spanish. She added that being Latina, she felt "racially profiled."

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors alleged that during an immigration enforcement Tuesday morning, “Velez stepped into an officer’s path and extended one of her arms in an apparent effort to prevent him from apprehending a male subject he was chasing and that Velez’s outstretched arm struck that officer in the face."

In her court appearance Thursday, Velez did not enter a plea in federal court. Velez’s family said she was just walking on her way to work as a marketing designer and did nothing wrong.

"Andrea is a victim of excessive use of force by federal agents, they had no right to stop her and no right to beat her. What you see in the videos is police brutality," said Luis Carillo, Velez's attorney.