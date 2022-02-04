Juvenile Hall

‘Imposter' Accesses Sylmar Juvenile Hall, Takes COVID Swabs of Youth

Los Angeles County Chief Deputy Probation Officer Karen Fletcher said it is "reprehensible that an individual would impersonate a healthcare worker and take advantage of one of our most vulnerable populations."

By City News Service

Somebody posing as a "medical professional'' managed to access Los Angeles County's Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar and took COVID-19 swabs of several youths housed there, it was reported Friday.

The actions of the unknown "imposter'' were first reported by LAist, citing an internal email sent by an official in the Public Defenders Office, urging attorneys representing youth housed at the facility to determine if their clients were impacted.

The county Probation Department confirmed the incident in a statement to LAist, saying "an unknown individual posing as a healthcare worker gained access'' to the Nidorf facility on Jan. 29.

"Local authorities have been notified and an internal investigation is underway,'' the statement said. "The probation department is reexamining security protocols.''

The agency insisted that no juveniles were injured.

In the statement, county Chief Deputy Probation Officer Karen Fletcher said it is "reprehensible that an individual would impersonate a healthcare worker and take advantage of one of our most vulnerable populations. It is disheartening, disrepectful and criminal,'' LAist reported.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Juvenile HallCOVID-19Barry J. Niforf Juvenile Hallhealthcare imposterSylmar Juvenile Hall
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us