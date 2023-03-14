In-N-Out Debuts Mini Versions of Classics for a Good Cause

When it comes to the Southern California favorite In-N-Out, people might think more is better.

But not so, as proven by the newly minted Esther Snyder Cookout Truck, the In-N-Out meals-on-wheels that the Irvine-based burger giant debuted March 2.

The Esther Snyder Cookout Truck is named after the grandma of Lynsi Snyder, the billionaire owner and president of In-N-Out Burger. She inherited the family business in 2017.

The truck will serve mini versions of the classics: hamburger, cheeseburger, Double-Double and fries.

Of course, every burger and tray of fries will be made fresh to order -- but just a wee smaller.

"In memory of my precious Grams, we welcome our newest addition, the Esther Snyder Cookout Truck that serves In-N-Out's ONLY mini Double-Doubles, mini burgers, and yes mini fries!" Lynsi wrote on Instagram.

Information on booking the truck can be found at this website.

Esther, the co-founder of the booming burger business, helped establish the In-N-Out Burger Foundation. A portion of the profits from the truck will be dedicated to the foundation's efforts to help children who have been abused or neglected, honoring "grams" wishes to give every child a future.