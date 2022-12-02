In-n-Out Fans Staying ‘Double-Double' Warm With Ugly Holiday Sweater

Some say it wouldn’t be the holidays without an ugly holiday sweater.

There’s one in particular that’s flying off the shelves this year, the animal fry ugly holiday sweater from In-n-Out.

It’s that time of year when Christmas cheer means holiday sweaters, and the uglier the better.

“I don’t mind looking at them,” Cindy Calmese, a holiday shopper, said.

While Calmese may not be a fan, plenty of others are, especially when the ugly sweater is from their favorite fast food chain.

The ugly holiday sweater from In n Out is so popular, it’s sold out here at the company store in Baldwin park and can only be purchased online.

Some say it’s the ultimate socal seasonal sweater.

“If you get asked name one thing about California without saying California and you know you’re from California, all you have to say is In ‘n Out and everybody knows you’re from California,”

Called “Spread the Love,” it features the hamburger chain’s not so secret menu item, animal fries, decorating a tree with what else, in ‘n out ornaments and of course, the chain’s signature spread, which is slathered on every order of animal fries.

But Calmeseis looking for something, a little less ugly.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen the socks? They look like their drink cups. they are super cool and then we have a baby and there’s a shirt that says small fries,” Calmese said.

Those are among her haul of holiday gifts, purchased at the In ‘n Out company store, which is located next to In ‘n Out university. That's where new employees learn one of the skills Calmese appreciates most.

“You get treated well. I've never had poor service at an in-n-out,” Calmese said.

The company store is filled with items double double devotees can’t pass up.

There’s the expected hats and t-shirts, but also drink cup logo slides and a french fry lunchbox with matching thermos.

Shopping for the animal fry holiday sweater will set you back 70 bucks.

That’s about 14 double doubles, but an ugly sweater can generate smiles and smirks, season after season.