In-N-Out to move its Irvine headquarters to Tennessee

In-N-Out moved their headquarters to Irvine from Baldwin Park three decades ago.

By Sahana Patel

In-N-Out, a California staple, is planning to move its headquarters from the golden state over to the south.

The fast food chain will move its headquarters and nearly 200 of its employees from their current location in Irvine to a new facility in Tennessee, In-N-Out announced on Feb. 10.

The company hopes to combine its west coast offices to one location in Baldwin Park by 2029.

The first ever In-N-Out restaurant was established in Baldwin Park in 1948. The first In-N-Out location outside of California was introduced in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1992.

The company has said that they plan to expand to more locations outside of California, but it is not yet clear where they plan on doing so.

