Incendiary Devices Found In Car That Drove Onto Sidewalk at Elementary School, Injuring Three Children

Three children were injured Monday when a car drove onto a sidewalk near an elementary school in Santa Ana and police found incendiary devices inside, police said.

Officers responded to a traffic collision near Taft Elementary School, police said in a news release.

The children who were hit were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition, officials said.

Police said that the suspect had trespassed into Taft before the collision and was escorted off campus, officials said.

The campus was cleared and has resumed its normal schedule, officials said.