Incoming storm could make for gloomy Valentine's Day in SoCal

You’ll want to refrain from putting your rainboots in storage; another round of wet weather is taking aim for Southern California and has the potential to deliver more rainfall than last week’s system.

Valentine’s Day could be a gloomy one this year in the Southland with three days of rain in the forecast for the upcoming week. This system will be introduced Wednesday and is slated to taper off Friday, with the heaviest amount of rainfall expected later in the week.

“We’ll start off with some steady rain Thursday morning but the heavier stuff with this front that’s possible Thursday night into Friday morning,” NBC4 Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Mud and debris flow could occur as a result of this storm but thus far, the National Weather Service has not issued any warnings or watches in connection with the system. Mendiola said we shouldn’t be surprised if those pop up as we get closer to the storm.

She added that although there isn’t an estimate for rainfall totals yet, SoCal could get much-needed amounts that could help the region’s current deficit.

“Those amounts might add up to be a lot just because we have consistent rainfall over the course of three days,” Mendiola said.

This time around, there could potentially be snow in store for the mountains, too.

“Last time we only had rain. This time, it does look like some of the mountain peaks or resort levels of 5,000 feet will get some snow,” Mendiola said.