Indio Senior Center to Offer ‘Drop-Off' Tax Assistance Due to Pandemic

Tax assistance for seniors will still be offered this year at the Indio Senior Center, although it will be done through a "drop off" service due to the coronavirus, it was announced Monday.

Volunteer AARP tax professionals will be assisting seniors for free beginning March 1. Appointments are required.

"We are pleased to be able to continue to offer this free service to our seniors, in spite of the restrictions caused by the pandemic," senior center director Argelia Jimenez said. "We hope people take advantage of the opportunity to have a caring and concerned professional take some of the stress out of filing their taxes this year."

Appointments can now be made for anytime between 12:40 p.m. and 4 p.m., Monday by Friday, beginning March 1. Seniors will be asked to show up sometime within a 20-minute window to drop off their documents. Appointments can be made by calling 760-391-4170, or by visiting here.

Seniors will be scheduling return appointments when they drop off their documents.

Tax preparation typically takes a week.

The Indio Senior Center is located at 45700 Aladdin St.