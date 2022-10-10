Individual Arrested In Assault, Robbery At Culver City Homeless Encampment

A 35-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City.

Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.

They made contact with the victim, who said he was sleeping in his tent at a nearby encampment when two suspects entered, pepper sprayed him and struck him with a hammer before taking some of his property and fleeing the area.

Culver City Fire Department units took the man to a hospital in critical condition, and police said he received emergency surgery for his injuries.

CCPD investigators identified one of the suspects as Anthony Paul Yanez and discovered he ``had an extensive arrest history,'' according to a department statement. Yanez was located Friday at a Culver City motel and was placed under arrest.

Yanez was booked into the CCPD jail on suspicion of robbery and aggravated assault, and his bail was set at $1 million, according to the Culver City police and the LA County Sheriff's Department.

The second suspect in the assault is still outstanding, and no description was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact CCPD Sgt. Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.