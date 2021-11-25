Vernon

Industrial Fire Breaks Out in Vernon

The roof of one of the structures has collapsed.

By City News Service

About 150 firefighters were fighting a defensive battle Thursday night against a greater-alarm blaze that filled the sky with smoke and flames from a textile-filled commercial building in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles that also burned earlier this week.

The fire was reported at 7:48 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Alameda Street, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. 

The roof collapsed over an 80,000-square-foot building that adjoined four different buildings, Stewart said. 

Firefighters were battling the flames from above by training water from hoses on aerial ladder trucks in an effort to protect the adjacent businesses.

The location was also the scene of a fire on Tuesday, Stewart said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

