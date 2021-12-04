Florence

Infant Among Three Pulled From House Fire

The fire was knocked down within ten minutes of firefighters being dispatched to the home.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Two adults and an infant were rushed to a hospital Saturday from a fire at a two-story home in the Florence community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Their conditions were not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Firefighters dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to the 8100 block of Lou Dillon Avenue had the blaze out at 9:44 a.m., the dispatcher said.

No damage estimates were immediately available. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This article tagged under:

FlorenceLos Angeles County Fire Departmentfire
