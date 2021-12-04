Infant Among Three Pulled From House Fire

Two adults and an infant were rushed to a hospital Saturday from a fire at a two-story home in the Florence community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Their conditions were not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Firefighters dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to the 8100 block of Lou Dillon Avenue had the blaze out at 9:44 a.m., the dispatcher said.

No damage estimates were immediately available. The cause of the fire was under investigation.