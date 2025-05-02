Inglewood

As Beyoncé was set to have another concert for her Cowboy Carter Tour Thursday evening while the Los Angeles Clippers face the Denver Nuggets at the Intuit Dome, commuters may frown over heavy traffic, but local business owners may smile from a boost in economic activity.

As fans from around the world have poured into Inglewood and Southern California to kick off the tour, local streets and parking lots were expected to be packed Thursday evening.

“We already get a lot of business, but when you get people from out of town, they just want to come in,” Marcus Howard, security host at the Wood restaurant, said. 

The barbeque spot often reaches full capacity often when a big star is performing at SoFi Stadium, according to Brenda Rivas, the restaurant manager.

“We have almost all the inside reserved because they called ahead of time that they were coming after the concerts and stuff. We are happy about that,” she said. 

While welcoming millions of visitors is not foreign to Inglewood, when there’s widespread concern over a possible recession over tariffs and other factors, a boost in the local economy was good news.

“The good thing is we handle between 4.5 to 5 million people a year for 400 events, so this is relatively normal for us,” Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said, adding even traffic enforcement people are ready to handle a high volume of visitors.

“We have a very robust traffic direction and traffic management program, so don’t worry about it. You will be directed exactly where to go and how to get in and get out,” Butts added.

