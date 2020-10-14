Inglewood

Car Slams Into Building in Suspected DUI Crash in Inglewood

Police say a man and a woman were inside the car at the time of the crash, and the woman was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.

By Oscar Flores

A car slammed into a building in a suspected DUI crash late Tuesday night in Inglewood.

The crash happened just before midnight near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 8th Avenue.

Police say a man and a woman were inside the car at the time of the crash, and the woman was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The man was also taken into custody but Inglewood police did not say why.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

