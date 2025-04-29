Police in Inglewood began investigating a possible hate crime after a Latino man was assaulted outside his home in a sneak attack.

Security video footage showed Javier Ibarra was blindsided from behind in the morning of April 15 as his attacker punched and kicked him while screaming racial slurs.

“He told me, ‘Hey, you, f—ng Mexican,’” Ibarra described. “He started to hit me, smashed my face, eyes and everything.”

The suspect was described to be about 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. The man, who was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and white and green Nike shoes at the time of the attack, also has a tattoo on the stomach and a mole between his left eye and nose, police said.

Inglewood police said the attacker also took Ibarra’s keys and drove away in a silver, blue or green Chevrolet Malibu that’s described to be a 2008 to 2012 model with tinted rear windows.

“When I tried to follow him, I took my machete from my truck,” Ibarra recalled.

He suspected that the attacker was waiting for him to unblock his gate, hiding behind a hedge.

Police do not have any reports of similar attacks but are trying to find out whether neighboring cities had such incidents.

“I’m afraid about everything that’s happening,” Ibarra said, adding his children are also fearful, especially his four-year-old child who won't go outside after the attack.

Anyone with information or question is urged to contact Inglewood police at 310-412-5206.