Inglewood Man Convicted of Killing Wife in Front of Children

The victim's 63-year-old aunt ran into the home when she heard the gunfire and struggled with Valadez over the gun after he threatened the couple's children, authorities said.

An Inglewood man was convicted Tuesday of fatally shooting his wife in front of their four young children.

Jurors found Andy Steve Valadez, 38, guilty of second-degree murder for the Nov. 11, 2015, killing of his wife, Sandra, who was shot in the head.

Valadez was also convicted of one count each of criminal threats and child abuse, with jurors finding true allegations that he had personally used a firearm during the commission of the crimes, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Valadez was arrested that day by Inglewood police who were responding to a call of shots fired at the home in the 400 block of West Olive Street.

He is facing 40 years to life in state prison, with sentencing scheduled for March 4 at the Torrance courthouse.

