Inglewood man found guilty of re-offending same crime after compassionate release

An Inglewood man granted a compassionate release just two years ago after spending 26 years behind bars will return to prison for the same crime he was originally put away for.

Markham David Bond, 61, was found guilty late Thursday afternoon of robbing a Brinks courier at gunpoint in a bank parking lot near LAX on Aug. 18, 2023, according to the Justice Department.

Bond stole approximately $145,000 in cash from a Brinks armored carrier outside a Chase bank.

According to court documents, Bond approached the driver of the armored vehicle, pointed a handgun at him and demanded the money. The employee dropped the duffle bag of money, which Bond subsequently fled with.

He was later arrested at his residence on Nov. 22, 2023.

Bond was charged on one count of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Bond originally served time beginning in 1995 for armed robberies of armed couriers. His original sentence totaled just short of 47 years.

He was released early on supervision when he then robbed the Brinks employee at gunpoint.

The United States Sentencing Commission defines a “compassionate release” as a provision authorized by a court to reduce a defendant’s term of imprisonment for “extraordinary and compelling reasons.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 11, 2025. Bond faces a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.