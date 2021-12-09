Inglewood Man Gunned Down as Crime Plagues LA County

An Inglewood man was gunned down as smash-and-grabs and other violent shootings plague LA County Thursday morning.

Investigators were trying to determine why this man was targeted, as friends arrived at the scene of the Manchester and 7th Avenue shooting, saying he was a popular local rap artist.

While police have not confirmed his identity, social media tributes identify him as an up-and-coming rapper from Southern California called Slim 400.

Local radio stations paid tribute to the rapper, with Power 106 posting an interview with the rapper and Nick Cannon in which he described surviving a drive-by shooting months earlier.

The Los Angeles County Coroner would only confirm that a man in his 30s was killed.

The victim was found in the street near the driveway of a home, officials confirmed.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

A neighbor told NBCLA that she heard at least seven gunshots.