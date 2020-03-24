Inglewood

21-Year-Old Charged With Deadly Inglewood Stabbing

Nathan Jamal Snodgrass was charged with murder Monday. His bail has been set at $2.02 million.

By City News Service

mugshots
Inglewood police

Inglewood police release images of a victim and suspect in a stabbing death.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 21-year-old man was charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a 22-year old man in Inglewood, police said.

Nathan Jamal Snodgrass of Inglewood turned himself into the Hawthorne Police Department, according to Lt. Oscar Mejia of the Inglewood Police Department. It was not immediately clear when he turned himself in. Snodgrass was then taken into custody by Inglewood detectives.

Snodgrass allegedly stabbed Andrew Pozos of Inglewood on Thursday, according to Mejia.

Police found Pozos lying on the ground about noon Thursday in the 400 block of East Florence Avenue, near Hillcrest Boulevard, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined he was stabbed by Snodgrass during an argument and the suspect fled the scene.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took Pozos to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Mejia said.

Orange County 1 hour ago

Jail Inmate in Orange County Who Tested Negative for Coronavirus Dies

California 2 hours ago

Coronavirus Scare Forces Shutdown of DMV Call Center, Employees Walk Out at Another Office

coronavirus resources 2 hours ago

Resources for SoCal Seniors During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and Snodgrass was charged with murder Monday. His bail has been set at $2.02 million, according to Mejia.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

InglewoodCrime and Courts
Local Coronavirus Pandemic California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us