21-Year-Old Charged With Deadly Inglewood Stabbing

A 21-year-old man was charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a 22-year old man in Inglewood, police said.

Nathan Jamal Snodgrass of Inglewood turned himself into the Hawthorne Police Department, according to Lt. Oscar Mejia of the Inglewood Police Department. It was not immediately clear when he turned himself in. Snodgrass was then taken into custody by Inglewood detectives.

Snodgrass allegedly stabbed Andrew Pozos of Inglewood on Thursday, according to Mejia.

Police found Pozos lying on the ground about noon Thursday in the 400 block of East Florence Avenue, near Hillcrest Boulevard, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined he was stabbed by Snodgrass during an argument and the suspect fled the scene.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took Pozos to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Mejia said.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and Snodgrass was charged with murder Monday. His bail has been set at $2.02 million, according to Mejia.