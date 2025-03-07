2 arrested Inglewood shooting death during catalytic converter theft

Two suspects were arrested Thursday night in the shooting death of a man who interrupted a catalytic converter theft in Inglewood, police said Friday.

The two men were taken into custody at a motel in Cudahy. Police said community assistance helped lead to the arrests.

The victim, identified by family as Juan Sanchez, was heading to work early Tuesday morning when he heard a noise and witnessed the catalytic converter theft at his neighbor's residence, a family representative told NBCLA. The victim was shot in the upper body just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Chester Avenue and died at a hospital, police said.

"You guys need to stop this is all for a piece of metal a couple hundred dollars this is extremely devastating," said Susana Sanchez, sister to the victim.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Security camera video captured the deadly encounter.

In a news release, police said video showed the attackers leave the scene in a gold 2002-2006 Toyota Camry four-door sedan with tinted front windows and sunroof. The car's driver's side fog light is out, police said.

The video also captured two men sought in the crime, police said.

Sanchez was a husband, father and new grandfather, family members said. They said he had just received a promotion at work and wanted to arrive early that day.

"No mean bone in his body, he’d give you the shirt on his back and I mean that in a literal way, strangers," said Carlos Guzman, Sanchez's brother-in-law.

The killing of Sanchez not only left a space in the family but the community as well.

"It's unbelievable to everyone," said Sanchez's son, who did not wish to appear on camera. "It definitely left a lot of empty space in our hearts."

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold. In May 2024, "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor was killed when he encountered thieves attempting to steal his car's catalytic converter in downtown Los Angeles.

While catalytic converter theft is not uncommon, Inglewood Police Captain Neil Cochran says it’s been several years since one turned deadly in Inglewood.

"I don’t know what’s behind that or why people are shooting at people when they’re stealing but our warning to the public is do not just think oh you’re going to confront them it’s not worth it," said Cochran.