Police identify car sought in Inglewood shooting death during catalytic converter theft

Authorities released images of a car sought in connection with the shooting death of a man in an encounter with catalytic converter thieves in Inglewood.

The victim, identified by family as Juan Sanchez, was heading to work early Tuesday morning when he heard a noise and witnessed the catalytic converter theft at his neighbor's residence, a family representative told NBCLA. The victim was shot in the upper body just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Chester Avenue and died at a hospital, police said.

Security camera video captured the deadly encounter.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said video showed the attackers leave the scene in a gold 2002-2006 toyota Camry four-door sedan with tinted front windows and sunroof. The car's driver's side fog light is out, police said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The video also captured two men sought in the crime, police said.

Sanchez was a husband, father and new grandfather, family members said. They said he had just received a promotion at work and wanted to arrive early that day.

"It's unbelievable to everyone," said Sanchez's son, who did not wish to appear on camera. "It definitely left a lot of empty space in our hearts."

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold. In May 2024, "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor was killed when he encountered thieves attempting to steal his car's catalytic converter in downtown Los Angeles.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives at 310-412-5246 or the 24-hour anonymous tip line at “888-41-CRIME” (888-412-7463).