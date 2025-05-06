Security guard charged in shooting at Spartan College in Inglewood

A security guard was charged Tuesday with murder and attempted murder in a shooting at an aeronautics and aviation training school in Inglewood.

Jesse Figueroa, 40, of Monterey Park, was also charged with possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Arraignment was scheduled for later Tuesday in Inglewood.

He was in custody on $1 million bond.

Figueroa is accused of shooting two women Friday afternoon inside an office on the campus of the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts told reporters Saturday that Figueroa was recently hired as a security guard at the campus.

The victims were a dean at the college and her receptionist or assistant, Butts said. The 35-year-old dean was hospitalized in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

The other 37-year-old victim was a receptionist who was injured but stable, Butts said.

Spartan College Inglewood Campus president Chris Becker issued a statement Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened and upset by what transpired," Becker said. "Our thoughts are with our two staff members who are in medical care and their families during this time. Counseling services and support are being arranged for students and staff for the coming days."

Butts said a 9mm shell casing was found at the scene and noted that DNA or fingerprint evidence may be present on it.

The suspect was contacted and detained by Los Angeles Police Department officers in that city at about 6 p.m. Friday, according to Inglewood police. Authorities said a gun was found in his vehicle.