1 injured in partial walkway collapse in East Hollywood

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

One person was injured after a walkway of a two-story apartment building partially collapsed in East Hollywood on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

The condition of the injured person was not yet known. 

The LAFD was on the scene with ground ladders as LAFD Urban Search and Rescue worked to prevent any further collapse. 

The LA Department of Building and Safety is also responding to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building and determine the safety for occupants, LAFD said.

No further details were immediately available.

