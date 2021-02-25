Two Injured in Possible Electrical Equipment Explosion in Downtown LA

Two men were critically injured in a possible electrical equipment explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported an explosion at about 9 a.m. near a loading dock in the 300 block of South Flower Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The two victims, who are private contractors, were taken to the hospital. Firefighters said no one else was hurt.

NBCLA is attempting to confirm details about the reported explosion.

Utility company employees were called to the scene.