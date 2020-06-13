Injuries Reported in Crash of McLaren Sports Car Near LA Mayor’s Residence

A passenger in a McLaren sports car was killed and its driver was critically injured when the vehicle crashed into a tree outside Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence in Hancock Park, authorities said Saturday.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:33 p.m. Friday to the 4300 block of West Sixth Street, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"We extricated two trapped patients and they were transported in critical condition," Prange said.

The passenger later died from injuries at an area hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. Authorities had no gender for the McLaren's occupants.

The mayor's official residence, the Getty House, is at 605 S. Irving Blvd.

Video from the scene taken after the crash showed the car wrapped around a tree and Garcetti standing on the sidewalk watching LAFD paramedics tend to the victims.