Riverside

Inland Empire to get new state-of-the-art sports complex

The facility is expected to bring retail and housing to Riverside, a city official said.

By Helen Jeong and Christian Cázares

Plans are in motion to transform some of the open space in the Inland Empire into a state-of-the-art sports complex. 

The massive revitalization project will replace an old golf course with a sprawling sports facility as well as retail shops and restaurants. 

Riverside city officials said the project is a big get for the north end of the city to finally provide residents with what they need.

“The folks in the north part of town have been asking for grocery stores forever,” said Riverside Mayor Pro-tem Sean Mill. “This project will bring that and housing to the area and amenities like restaurants and other things.”

Mill also said the former golf course along Orange Street is the perfect spot for the privately funded, $200-million investment as the 126-acre property, which has been decommissioned for almost 20 years already.

The new facility will connect to Reid Park, allowing the construction of walking and hiking paths and amplifying the history of the Springbrook Arroyo and the Trujillo Adobe.

Mill said the city will have full access to the park.

“You don’t have to pay to get into the park but pay for the amenities like white water rafting like if you went to Central Park,” the mayor pro-tem said. 

The project is part of the city's vision to elevate the community through the “Putting the River Back in Riverside” campaign.

“The fact that it will attract people from all over the region and experience the park is awesome,” Mill said. 

