A grocery store in the Inland Empire is stirring up a debate among shoppers as it implemented a bag policy that one may see at large stadiums or concert venues: Checking out large bags at the door.

The Grocery Outlet in Hemet is not shy about the policy as it posted a sign that reads, “No purses, bags or backpacks allowed in store,” asking customers to leave their shopping and personal bags, anything larger than a handbag, in the front with a cashier.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The locally owned store on San Jacinto Street has been battling shoplifting, which has led to an increase in prices according to the owner. But the store did not say how severely theft and shoplifting have affected the business, other than to say there’s been “an influx of theft.”

“We are trying to implement better standards and more variety and affordable price points,” one of the owners said in a social media post.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Some shoppers said they would never check their bags, but others were not entirely shocked given the uptick in theft.

“People don’t understand that when you steal a battery or anything, the cost has to be covered somewhere. That’s usually by raising the price of other items that didn’t get stolen,” Jody Lewis, a customer, said, empathizing with small businesses that have to fend off shoplifters.

“You got thieves everywhere,” Henry Greenwood, another shopper, said “If it’s not this store is another store, and they slip in and take things without paying for it.”

The Hemet grocery said customers are still welcome to take their personal items such as wallets and cellphones. The business also encouraged customers to use their hand baskets while helping keep pieces affordable for everything

The owners also asked customers with financial struggles to reach out to them for help, instead of committing a crime.

The Hemet Police Department did not respond to NBC Los Angeles’ inquiry about the amount of thefts at the grocery store.