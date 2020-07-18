60 freeway

Inland Empire Motorists Asked to Avoid 60 Freeway During Weekend Closures

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

While the "60 Swarm" has shifted west to a portion of the Pomona (60) Freeway in San Bernardino County, motorists across the Inland Empire were advised to find alternate routes to avoid delays this weekend.

The number-four lane on both sides of the freeway between Archibald and Vineyard avenues will be shut down beginning at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans.

Crews will use that time to repair deteriorated pavement slabs, said Terri Kasinga, a spokeswoman for the agency.

Also closed will be the connector from the eastbound 60 Freeway to Interstate 15 on the Jurupa Valley-Eastvale border.

On the westbound side, the Archibald Avenue on-ramp, Vineyard Avenue off-ramp and Milliken Avenue off-ramp will be blocked off.

On the eastbound side, the Milliken Avenue and Grove Avenue off-ramps will be closed.

Alternate routes around the 60 Swarm include the Riverside (91) Freeway and Interstate 10.

