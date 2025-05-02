Inland Empire residents stock up on supplies as imports expected to shrink

Families across Southern California are stocking up on household items, fearing prices will increase due to the new tariffs and imports expected to slow down.

Many families say the stocking up reminds them of the “panic buying” during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were buying items like toilet paper in bulk. This time, some shoppers say they don’t have that extra money to do that because of the high cost of basic necessities, from food to clothing.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"No, you can’t buy anything with $65 anymore. I bought toilet paper and cereal. Barely anything," said Stacy Tijierina, a shopper in Eastvale.

Next week, incoming cargo volume to the U.S. from China is expected to drop according to the Port of Los Angeles, as the impacts of President Trump’s tariffs are forcing many companies to scale back on their orders.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We may not have that large selection as we are normally used to when we are looking to buy at the consumer level," said Gene Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles.

Brenda Orozco, a mother at an Eastvale shopping center, bought a few items for her newborn and said a potential hike in price for these items could be drastic.

"It’s hard right now. I don’t have a job right now. I got laid off for the same reason that our jobs got outsourced to another country. It is scary, especially having kids at home," said Orozco. "Ever since COVID it’s trauma response that I was stocking up. I felt like I needed it and I got it. Now I don’t have that option to stock up because I don’t have the funds for it."

President Trump raised tariffs to 145% on nearly all Chinese goods last month. The Port of Los Angeles says shipments from that country make up about 45% of the port’s business.

Some families say smart shopping, finding the best deals around town, helps.

"You have to buy stuff when it’s on sale," said Tijerina.

Experts believe retailers have a few weeks before the monetary impacts are felt and prices trickle down to the consumer because many companies, they say, have stocked up. For some, it’s not enough.

"I wanted to continue to grow my family, now it’s like, do I want to do it right now. Can I do it now? Can I afford it right now? Because it’s starting all over and everything comes from over there," said Orozco.