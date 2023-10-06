Inland Empire School Board President asked to resign after second DUI arrest

Some parents and school leaders are demanding the resignation of a school board president after he was arrested for the second time driving under the influence.

Matthew Serafin has been on the school board since 2016, and during that time he has often been the center of controversy.

Dozens of concerned parents showed up to voice their opinions at Wednesday night’s Val Verde Unified School District Board meeting.

“Mr. Serafin with all due respect, your recent comments in this boardroom have proven over and over to be questionable,” said school parent Delores Holmes.



The speakers included parents, teachers, and watchdog groups, almost all of them focused on board president Matthew Serafin who has been criticized in the past for using profanity during meetings.



“If I were to speak and make some comments, as I've heard from their board the last year or so, I would be called in to my principal’s office and I would be disciplined,” said Micki Gates of the Val Verde Teacher's Association.

“You never know what's going to come out of the president's mouth. He should not be president of this school,” said Julio Vargas, grandparent of two students.

Now, the 31-year-old board president is facing calls to resign after a DUI arrest in late August. The incident happened at the corner of Redding Way and “A” street in the city of Perris where sheriff’s investigators say Serafin’s struck a parked car.

No one was injured, but it's Serafin's second DUI arrest. The first happened in August 2018.

According to court records, Serafin pled guilty in that case and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

Prior to that, in 2015, Serafin was arrested for two car burglaries in Orange County but later pled guilty to misdemeanor vandalism.



NBCLA contacted school administrators, including board members, for comment.



"At our recent board of education meeting, I expressed my deep sadness about our current circumstances. While challenges such as these could divert our attention, we must remain committed to offering the highest quality education for our students," said school superintendent Michael McCormick, who didn't comment on Serafín's case.



“This allegation is a private personal matter,” said Mathew Serafin, Val Verde Unified School board president.



During the meeting, Serafin said he would not comment on his most recent arrest, and he also promised it wouldn't interfere with his work.



“I want to give assurance that this will not conflict with my ability to serve. I am not a saint. I take responsibility and I pray daily to my creator, my ancestors, and the sun and moon,” said Serafin.

NBCLA received a statement from board member Melinda Young calling Serafin a distraction from the important work they are doing and also calling for his resignation.

In a statement to NBCLA, Serafin said that he is committed to serving the community and uplifting the poor and underrepresented.