Innocent Driver Killed in Fiery Fairfax District Crash at End of Pursuit

A person was killed Tuesday night after a driver being chased by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies crashed into their car in the Fairfax District near The Grove outdoor mall.

The crash happened at 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Video from the scene showed a vehicle on the sidewalk pinned between a building and a tree, while a second vehicle, believed to be driven by the suspect, burst into flames before firefighters put them out.

The driver involved in the pursuit was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAPD later said they had taken that driver into custody.

The driver of the other car died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

LAPD said the pursuit started when deputies attempted to pull over the suspect driver for a traffic violation but the driver then attempted to ram a deputy with the car.

Fairfax Avenue at 3rd Street was closed for the investigation.